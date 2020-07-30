JUST IN
Garbi Finvest reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.33 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Garbi Finvest reported to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.59% to Rs 1.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.06% to Rs 2.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales00.90 -100 2.853.10 -8 OPM %0-52.22 -60.0045.16 - PBDT0.33-0.47 LP 1.711.43 20 PBT0.33-0.47 LP 1.711.43 20 NP0.33-0.47 LP 1.171.03 14

