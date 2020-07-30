Sagar Cements consolidated net profit rises 22.27% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 23.27% to Rs 264.12 crore

Net profit of Sagar Cements rose 22.27% to Rs 36.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 29.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 23.27% to Rs 264.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 344.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

