Sagar Cements consolidated net profit rises 22.27% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 23.27% to Rs 264.12 croreNet profit of Sagar Cements rose 22.27% to Rs 36.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 29.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 23.27% to Rs 264.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 344.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales264.12344.20 -23 OPM %32.9422.84 -PBDT74.9965.12 15 PBT55.0447.32 16 NP36.1329.55 22
