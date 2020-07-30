JUST IN
CEAT reports consolidated net loss of Rs 34.76 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 36.07% to Rs 1120.16 crore

Net loss of CEAT reported to Rs 34.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 82.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 36.07% to Rs 1120.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1752.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1120.161752.10 -36 OPM %9.119.54 -PBDT59.53149.44 -60 PBT-19.0185.02 PL NP-34.7682.60 PL

Thu, July 30 2020. 09:00 IST

