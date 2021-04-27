Gateway Distriparks soars after robust Q4 results

Gateway Distriparks surged 4.26% to Rs 179.80 after the company's consolidated net profit soared 318% to Rs 46.44 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 11.11 crore in Q4 FY20.

Revenue from operations rose by 17.1% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 350.25 crore. Profit before tax in Q4 March 2020 stood at Rs 48.62 crore, up 376.20% compared with Rs 10.21 crore reported in Q4 FY20.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 9.1% in to Rs 94.45 crore in the year ended 31 March 2021 compared with Rs 103.91 crore reported in the year ended 31 March 2020. Revenue from operation fell 8.7% to Rs 1179.35 crore in FY21 over FY20.

The company's board has declared first interim dividend for the financial year 2021-22 of Rs 5 per equity share. The record date for the interim dividend is 5 May 2021.

Gateway Distriparks is the only logistics facilitator in India with three verticals which are synergetic and capable of being interlinked - container freight stations (CFS), inland container depots (ICD) with rail movement of containers to major maritime ports, and cold chain storage and logistics.

