Gateway Distriparks to commence container train services at ICD Kashipur

From 04 December 2022

Gateway Distriparks announced that it will be starting EXIM and domestic container train services at ICD Kashipur from 4 December 2022.

GDL operates a fleet of 31 rakes and will run services between ICD Kashipur and the maritime ports of Mundra, Pipavav and Nhava Sheva.

To ensure a smooth transition for customers at this ICD, the container train services are commencing ahead of its acquisition of the ICD as the existing Container Train Operators are exiting the terminal.

The acquisition of ICD Kashipur remains work in progress and is expected to be completed by end of December 2022.

