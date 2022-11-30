J B Chemical receives USFDA approval for Venlafaxine Extended Release Tablets

-
The generic product approval is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Venlafaxine Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets, 37.5 mg, 75 mg, 150 mg, and 225 mg, of Osmotica Pharmaceutical U. S. LLC.
As per IQVIA Health MAT Oct 2022 data, Venlafaxine Extended-Release tablets recorded annualized sales of approximately $ 48 million in the US.
