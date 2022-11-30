JUST IN
J B Chemical receives USFDA approval for Venlafaxine Extended Release Tablets

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals has received ANDA approval from the USFDA for Venlafaxine Extended Release Tablets 37.5mg, 75mg, 150mg and 225mg. This product is based on OROS (Osmotic Controlled Release Oral Delivery System) technology, an advanced and precision-controlled release mechanism.

The generic product approval is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Venlafaxine Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets, 37.5 mg, 75 mg, 150 mg, and 225 mg, of Osmotica Pharmaceutical U. S. LLC.

As per IQVIA Health MAT Oct 2022 data, Venlafaxine Extended-Release tablets recorded annualized sales of approximately $ 48 million in the US.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 16:24 IST

