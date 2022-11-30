JUST IN
Board of PNB Housing Finance approves draft letter of offer for proposed rights issue

At meeting held on 29 November 2022

The Board of PNB Housing Finance at its meeting held on 29 November 2022 has approved the draft letter of offer dated 29 November 2022 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, NSE and BSE for the proposed rights issue of the company for an amount not exceeding Rs 2500 crore.

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 16:31 IST

