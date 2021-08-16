Intellect launches cloud-ready digital transaction banking platform

Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), the transaction banking specialist from Intellect Design Arena today announced its completely reimagined Digital Transaction Banking on a cloud platform.

iGTB, with origins that can be traced to Citibank, has three decades of experience in transaction banking technology.

Currently 90+ banks globally and 30+ banks in MENA region trust iGTB for their digital cash transformation.

Middle East and North African banks that desire a large piece of the pie of the rapidly growing transaction banking business, and those that wish to accelerate SME & corporate digital customer acquisition, are set to experience a major turnaround with this announcement. A key tenet of this redesigned Cash Management Platform is to embrace simplicity in digital banking transformation, for banks to stay relevant to their customers and investors by adopting latest cloud technology without high CAPEX investments and to bust the myth of endless technology projects that must span into years.

