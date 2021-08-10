JUST IN
Sensex climbs 203 pts, Nifty above 16,300; breadth negative
Gati rallies after Q1 net loss narrows to Rs 21 cr

Gati rose 3.79% to Rs 158.70 after the company reported consolidated net loss (from continued operations) of Rs 21.49 crore in Q1 June 2021 (Q1 FY22) lower than net loss of Rs 31.55 crore in Q1 June 2020 (Q1 FY21).

Revenue from operations surged 83.75% to Rs 290.24 crore in Q1 FY22 as against Rs 157.95 crore in Q1 FY21. Pre-tax loss was at Rs 23.94 crore in Q1 FY22 as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 39.92 crore in Q1 FY21. The Q1 earnings were declared post market hours yesterday, 9 August 2021.

Meanwhile, the board has appointed Pirojshaw Sarkari (Phil) as the chief executive officer (CEO) (key managerial personnel) of the company with immediate effect i.e. 9 August 2021.

Gati is engaged primarily in the business of running express distribution, supply chain services, e-commerce logistics, integrated freight forwarding, warehousing and running fuel stations.

First Published: Tue, August 10 2021. 10:36 IST

