Energy shares gain

Energy stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index rising 43.18 points or 0.66% at 6614.05 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.31%), Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 1.23%),Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.12%),Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.81%),Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 0.7%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.55%), Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 0.4%), Coal India Ltd (up 0.24%), Castrol India Ltd (up 0.14%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.07%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 2.57%), Goa Carbon Ltd (down 1.01%), and Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.58%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 247.75 or 0.46% at 54650.6.

The Nifty 50 index was up 59.95 points or 0.37% at 16318.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 25.4 points or 0.1% at 26637.07.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 27.04 points or 0.33% at 8170.76.

On BSE,1316 shares were trading in green, 1349 were trading in red and 81 were unchanged.

