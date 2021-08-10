Consumer Durables stocks edge higher

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 220.27 points or 0.6% at 36675.54 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 2.36%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 1.41%), Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 1.41%), Titan Company Ltd (up 0.71%), and Vaibhav Global Ltd (up 0.19%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 1.39%), Voltas Ltd (down 0.8%), and Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.32%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 247.75 or 0.46% at 54650.6.

The Nifty 50 index was up 59.95 points or 0.37% at 16318.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 25.4 points or 0.1% at 26637.07.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 27.04 points or 0.33% at 8170.76.

On BSE,1316 shares were trading in green, 1349 were trading in red and 81 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)