Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd Falls 4.98%

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd lost 4.98% today to trade at Rs 4.58. The S&P BSE Utilities index is down 0.25% to quote at 2453.18. The index is down 0.45 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Reliance Power Ltd decreased 4.32% and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd lost 1.64% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went up 60.21 % over last one year compared to the 43.04% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd has lost 27.42% over last one month compared to 0.45% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 4.25% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7.17 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 195.03 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 6.84 on 13 Jul 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2.04 on 25 Sep 2020.

