Ten stocks gain ahead of F&O entry

Ten stocks that will enter NSE's futures & options segment from 27 August 2021, rose 0.6% to 3.5% in morning trade.Hindustan Aeronautics (up 3.5%), IndiaMart InterMesh (up 1.52%), Syngene International (up 1.41%), Polycab India (up 1.4%), Dixon Technologies (up 1.21%), Ipca Laboratories (up 1.15%), MCX (up 0.76%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 0.75%), Can Fin Homes (up 0.63%) and Indian Energy Exchange (up 0.6%) advanced.
The Nifty 50 index was up 62.35 points or 0.38% at 16,320.60. The Nifty crossed the 16,300 mark in early trade.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will include these stocks for trading in the futures and options (F&O) segment from 27 August 2021. The circular was issued after market hours yesterday, 9 August 2021. NSE will inform about the market lot, scheme of strikes and quantity freeze limit of the securities on 26 August 2021 through a separate circular.
Typically, stocks that enter the F&O segment gain ground due to absence of circuit filters and increase in institutional participation due to improved liquidity.
