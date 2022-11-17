GatiShakti Successfully Incorporates 1900 GIS Data Layers For Infrastructure Mapping

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal reviewed the progress achieved by PM GatiShakti National Master Plan. Since its launch in October 2021, the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan has been a transformative approach towards integrated planning and synchronized infrastructure project implementation. Adopting a "whole of the government approach", the National Master Plan has successfully incorporated more than 1900 GIS data layers for infrastructure mapping of different Ministries and State Governments. In the last one year, the NMP has effectively expedited many projects which had been previously stalled.

Shri Goyal appreciated the progress made by central Ministries and States in stepping up the usage of the National Master Plan, especially to plan critical infrastructure.

The Minister called for more training and capacity building to further boost the utilization of PM GatiShakti by various line ministries, departments and states. The NMP Platform is now also being used by all Central Ministries and State Governments for smoother planning process and sound decision making. Over 250 infrastructure projects have been examined in the last one year by using the National Master Plan and the PM GatiShakti Institutional Structure. These projects include many connectivity linkages of rail, port, road, and last mile infrastructure projects for sectors such as agriculture, food, steel, and coal.

