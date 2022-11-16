Domestic Plastics Industry Expected To Have Annual Turnover Of Rs 10 Lakh Crore By 2027

-
ALSO READ
Annual passenger traffic increased from 2.6 lakh to 33 lakh in last five years
The Guardians Real Estate Advisory reports a combined sales turnover of Rs. 6045 crore in H1 2022-2023
SSWL gallops after net turnover soars 96% YoY in May
India's Auto component sector sees record turnover of Rs. 4.2 trillion in FY22 says ACMA
Angel One gains after Q2 PAT rises 59% YoY; board OKs dividend at Rs 9 per share
-
Plastic production is increasing through the Government's 'Make in India', 'Skill India', 'Swachh Bharat' and 'Digital India' initiatives, said Minister Narayan Rane. He stated that by 2027, the plastics industry is expected to have an annual turnover of Rs. 10 lakh crore, with exports increasing to two lakh tonnes. Employment opportunities will be created for one crore people in the next five years through this industry, added the Union Minister. The Minister expressed the Government's resolve to provide all possible support for the latest technology to boost the plastic industry. He further said that the plastic industry's contribution will go a long way in fulfilling the Prime Minister's vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU