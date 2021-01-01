Ashok Leyland in demand after Dec sale rises 14% YoY

Ashok Leyland jumped 3.82% to Rs 99.10 after the commercial vehicles maker's total sales jumped 14% to 12,762 units in December 2020 from 11,168 units sold in December 2019.

Sequentially, the company's total auto sales advanced 19.73% last month from 10,659 units sold in November 2020.

Ashok Leyland's domestic sales stood at 11,857 units in December 2020 as against 10,378 units in December 2019, registering a 14% increase year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja group, is among the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India and also among the biggest manufacturers of buses and trucks globally.

On a consolidated basis, Ashok Leyland reported a net loss of Rs 96.23 crore in Q2 September 2020 as compared to a net profit of Rs 69.95 crore in Q2 September 2019. Net sales declined 23.8% to Rs 3,835.85 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

