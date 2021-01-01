Volumes jump at Rain Industries Ltd counter

-
-
Rain Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 166.04 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19.21 lakh shares
Pfizer Ltd, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Trident Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 01 January 2021.
Rain Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 166.04 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19.21 lakh shares. The stock increased 14.08% to Rs.144.65. Volumes stood at 16 lakh shares in the last session.
Pfizer Ltd witnessed volume of 5.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 69877 shares. The stock increased 3.74% to Rs.5,298.00. Volumes stood at 43908 shares in the last session.
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd registered volume of 46.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.36 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.54% to Rs.76.20. Volumes stood at 6.28 lakh shares in the last session.
Bharat Electronics Ltd witnessed volume of 550.97 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 170.19 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.09% to Rs.127.25. Volumes stood at 373.9 lakh shares in the last session.
Trident Ltd notched up volume of 554.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 175.13 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.59% to Rs.10.75. Volumes stood at 185.13 lakh shares in the last session.
