Gayatri Projects standalone net profit rises 26.63% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of rose 26.63% to Rs 92.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 72.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.35% to Rs 1151.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 933.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.06% to Rs 210.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 188.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.91% to Rs 3463.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2912.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

