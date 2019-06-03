Gayatri Projects standalone net profit rises 26.63% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 23.35% to Rs 1151.13 crore

Net profit of Gayatri Projects rose 26.63% to Rs 92.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 72.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.35% to Rs 1151.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 933.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.06% to Rs 210.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 188.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.91% to Rs 3463.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2912.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1151.13933.23 23 3463.152912.31 19 OPM %14.2016.66 -15.7416.06 - PBDT112.5187.48 29 301.61237.21 27 PBT95.7271.89 33 235.70182.54 29 NP92.1272.75 27 210.77188.09 12

First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 08:48 IST

