Gayatri Projects standalone net profit rises 26.63% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Baron Infotech reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter
Prestige Estates Projects consolidated net profit rises 29.88% in the March 2019 quarter
RPP Infra Projects standalone net profit declines 82.03% in the March 2019 quarter
Power Mech Projects consolidated net profit rises 86.77% in the December 2018 quarter
Uflex consolidated net profit declines 1.49% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 23.35% to Rs 1151.13 croreNet profit of Gayatri Projects rose 26.63% to Rs 92.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 72.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.35% to Rs 1151.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 933.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 12.06% to Rs 210.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 188.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.91% to Rs 3463.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2912.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1151.13933.23 23 3463.152912.31 19 OPM %14.2016.66 -15.7416.06 - PBDT112.5187.48 29 301.61237.21 27 PBT95.7271.89 33 235.70182.54 29 NP92.1272.75 27 210.77188.09 12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU