NPR Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 30.85% to Rs 7.55 croreNet profit of NPR Finance reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 30.85% to Rs 7.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 75.84% to Rs 2.62 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.46% to Rs 36.61 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 35.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales7.555.77 31 36.6135.73 2 OPM %8.342.08 -11.616.83 - PBDT0.66-0.04 LP 3.781.81 109 PBT0.48-0.21 LP 3.101.16 167 NP0.29-0.10 LP 2.621.49 76
