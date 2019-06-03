NACL Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.23 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 6.46% to Rs 177.85 croreNet loss of NACL Industries reported to Rs 16.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 6.46% to Rs 177.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 190.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 8.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 10.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.50% to Rs 865.49 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 836.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales177.85190.13 -6 865.49836.21 4 OPM %-10.750.46 -1.585.56 - PBDT-20.490.08 PL 5.4334.35 -84 PBT-25.441.26 PL -14.9214.58 PL NP-16.230.36 PL -8.3810.72 PL
