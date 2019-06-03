Concord Drugs reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 32.04% to Rs 14.34 croreNet profit of Concord Drugs reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 32.04% to Rs 14.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 28.13% to Rs 0.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 7.18% to Rs 48.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 51.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales14.3421.10 -32 48.0851.80 -7 OPM %5.02-1.18 -7.809.50 - PBDT0.33-0.71 LP 2.163.04 -29 PBT0.26-1.39 LP 0.450.64 -30 NP0.21-1.33 LP 0.410.32 28
