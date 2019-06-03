Santosh Fine Fab standalone net profit rises 5900.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 84.28% to Rs 9.38 croreNet profit of Santosh Fine Fab rose 5900.00% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 84.28% to Rs 9.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.43% to Rs 23.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales9.385.09 84 23.4223.32 0 OPM %8.21-0.59 -2.35-0.13 - PBDT0.660.07 843 0.220.27 -19 PBT0.600.01 5900 00.07 -100 NP0.600.01 5900 00.05 -100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
