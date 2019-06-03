Santosh Fine Fab standalone net profit rises 5900.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 84.28% to Rs 9.38 crore

Net profit of rose 5900.00% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 84.28% to Rs 9.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.43% to Rs 23.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

9.385.0923.4223.328.21-0.592.35-0.130.660.070.220.270.600.0100.070.600.0100.05

