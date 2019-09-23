Volumes spurt at Petronet LNG Ltd counter

Petronet LNG Ltd notched up volume of 23.46 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 28.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 83571 shares

GAIL (India) Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd, Eveready Industries India Ltd, Redington India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 September 2019.

Petronet LNG Ltd notched up volume of 23.46 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 28.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 83571 shares. The stock slipped 4.38% to Rs.255.15. Volumes stood at 1.97 lakh shares in the last session.

GAIL (India) Ltd registered volume of 36.31 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.35 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.83% to Rs.142.50. Volumes stood at 3.39 lakh shares in the last session.

Triveni Turbine Ltd registered volume of 15905 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2084 shares. The stock rose 8.64% to Rs.99.95. Volumes stood at 10005 shares in the last session.

Eveready Industries India Ltd clocked volume of 1.86 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 30116 shares. The stock lost 0.64% to Rs.46.65. Volumes stood at 10572 shares in the last session.

Redington India Ltd registered volume of 40758 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7845 shares. The stock rose 5.35% to Rs.121.10. Volumes stood at 35388 shares in the last session.

