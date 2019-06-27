L&T gains after winning ONGC orders

& Toubro was up 0.85% to Rs 1564 at 11:38 IST on the BSE after the company said it bagged two contracts from

The announcement was made during market hours today, 27 June 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up by 153.54 points, or 0.39% to 39,745.62.

On the BSE, 49,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.91 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 1569 and a low of Rs 1559 so far during the day. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 1606.70 on 28 May 2019 and a 52-week low of Rs 1183.40 on 23 October 2018.

& Toubro (L&T) announced that its hydrocarbon engineering arm won two large engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) orders from The order falls under "large" category the range for which is 2500 crore to 5000 crore as per its classification of contracts.

The first contract is for development of Heera Panna Block of Western Offshore basin which is located about 70 km of south west of High. The second contract is for development of High South field of Western Offshore basin which is located about 210 km to the west of city. The above contracts have been awarded through international competitive bidding on a lump sum turn key (LSTK) basis.

On a consolidated basis, & Toubro's net profit rose 7.9% to Rs 3418.24 crore on a 10.5% rise in the net sales to Rs 44933.96 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, and

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)