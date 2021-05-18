Geecee Ventures secures additional land in Kharghar

Geecee Ventures has emerged as the highest bidder in the recent e-auction conducted by City Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) for a plot of land viz. 1D in Sector 27 of Kharghar Node. The Company has already got the other three adjoining plots (i.e.

Plot 1A, 1B & 1C). Total outlay on all the four plots cumulatively would be of Rs. 122.79 crore.

