Gensol Engg gains after H1 FY23 revenue crosses Rs 180-cr mark

Gensol Engineering advanced 2.36% to Rs 1388 after the company said that it had recorded standalone revenues of Rs 180 crore in first half of the current fiscal 2023, a sturdy growth 449% as compared with the same period last year.

The company had recorded revenues of Rs 32.81 crore in the first half of the current fiscal 2022.

During the second quarter, revenues for Gensol continued their forward march. The company believes that the results illustrate the ongoing positive momentum in this business and remains optimistic about the remaining period of this fiscal. The company continues to grow its national footprint while concurrently increasing its project sizes.

Gensol Engineering is engaged in providing technical due diligence, detailed engineering, quality control, construction supervision, and other consulting services for solar projects across many countries, including India.

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 10:31 IST

