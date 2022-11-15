Genus Paper & Boards reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.85 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 53.67% to Rs 176.28 crore

Net Loss of Genus Paper & Boards reported to Rs 11.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 53.67% to Rs 176.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 114.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.176.28114.71-2.470.49-6.18-0.18-12.39-3.35-11.85-2.51

