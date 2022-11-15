Genus Paper & Boards reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.85 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 53.67% to Rs 176.28 croreNet Loss of Genus Paper & Boards reported to Rs 11.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 53.67% to Rs 176.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 114.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales176.28114.71 54 OPM %-2.470.49 -PBDT-6.18-0.18 -3333 PBT-12.39-3.35 -270 NP-11.85-2.51 -372
