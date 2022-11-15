Anjani Synthetics standalone net profit declines 24.44% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 34.28% to Rs 81.12 crore

Net profit of Anjani Synthetics declined 24.44% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 34.28% to Rs 81.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 60.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.81.1260.412.124.751.501.910.921.150.680.90

