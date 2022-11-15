Sahara Housing Fina Corporation standalone net profit declines 4.35% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 16.67% to Rs 2.65 crore

Net profit of Sahara Housing Fina Corporation declined 4.35% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 16.67% to Rs 2.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2.653.1869.4357.860.680.690.570.570.440.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)