Pact Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Pact Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Indbank Merchant Banking Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.69 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Indbank Merchant Banking Services standalone net profit rises 32.87% in the September 2022 quarter
Shree Vijay Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Barometers continue to trade with decent gains; metal shares decline
-
Sales decline 31.12% to Rs 5.18 croreNet Loss of Pact Industries reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 31.12% to Rs 5.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales5.187.52 -31 OPM %-3.09-0.13 -PBDT-0.42-0.24 -75 PBT-0.44-0.30 -47 NP-0.44-0.30 -47
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU