Intimation regardinq Resignation of Secretarial Auditor of Spice Islands Apparels

Spice announced that the company has received intimation from M/s Nitesh Jain & Co., Company Secretaries tendering their resignation as Secretarial Auditors on the Board of the Company for the financial year ended on 31 March 2019, being sent ss per Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

