ITC Chairman & NED passes away

On 11 May 2019

ITC regretted to announce the sad demise of Y C Deveshwar, Chairman and Non-Executive Director of the company, who passed away this morning. Deveshwar was first appointed as an Executive Director on 01 April 1984 and became Chairman effective 1st April, 1996. He thereafter was appointed as Chairman in non-executive capacity with effect from 5th February, 2017.

First Published: Sat, May 11 2019. 12:39 IST

