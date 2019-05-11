IFGL Refractories appoints Statutory Auditors

-
-
For a term of 5 yearsThe Board of Directors in their meeting held on 11 May 2019, recommended the appointment of S. R. Batliboi & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditors on the Board of IFGL Refractories for a term of 5 (five) years from financial year 2019-2020 to hold office immediately.
