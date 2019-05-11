Larsen & Toubro approves for merger of L&T Shipbuilding

-
On 11 May 2019Larsen & Toubro announced that its Board of Directors have approved a Scheme of Arrangement for merger of with its wholly owned subsidiary, L&T Shipbuilding. The Scheme is subject to necessary statutory and regulatory approvals including the approvals of National Company Law Tribunal/other regulatory authority and the respective Shareholders and Lenders/Creditors of each of the companies involved in the scheme. The Scheme will be filed with the Stock Exchanges as per the applicable provisions of Regulation 37 of SEBI LODR.
