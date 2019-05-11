JUST IN
Larsen & Toubro approves for merger of L&T Shipbuilding

On 11 May 2019

Larsen & Toubro announced that its Board of Directors have approved a Scheme of Arrangement for merger of with its wholly owned subsidiary, L&T Shipbuilding. The Scheme is subject to necessary statutory and regulatory approvals including the approvals of National Company Law Tribunal/other regulatory authority and the respective Shareholders and Lenders/Creditors of each of the companies involved in the scheme. The Scheme will be filed with the Stock Exchanges as per the applicable provisions of Regulation 37 of SEBI LODR.

First Published: Sat, May 11 2019. 11:41 IST

