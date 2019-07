At meeting held on 22 July 2019

The Board of TVS Motor Company at its meeting held on 22 July 2019 has approved the shifting of Registered Office of the Company from Jayalakshmi Estates No. 29, Haddows Road, Chennai 600006 to Chaitanya, No. 12, Khader Nawaz Khan Road, Nungambakkam, Chennai -~ 600034.

