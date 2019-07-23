Blue Star wins order for air conditioning and tunnel ventilation system from MMRC

Blue Star has won a prestigious air conditioning and tunnel ventilation system order valued at Rs 253 crore from Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRCL).

The scope of this order includes design, engineering, supply, installation and commissioning of the air conditioning, tunnel ventilation and environmental control system for nine underground stations and associated tunnels on Line 3 corridor of the Mumbai Metro between Mumbai Central and Bandra.

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation is a joint venture between the Government of India and the Government of Maharashtra. Also known as the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ line, partially funded by JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) is the longest continuous underground metro stretch in the country.

This turnkey project will require approximately 8200 TR of water cooled screw and magnetic bearing chillers, chilled water and condenser water pumps, air handling units, fan coil units, piping, ducting, insulation, tunnel ventilation fans, dampers, compressed air system, associated electrical work and a SCADA system, amongst others.

