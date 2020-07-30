GFL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 136.40 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.36% to Rs 557.63 crore

Net loss of GFL reported to Rs 136.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 579.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.36% to Rs 557.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 658.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 123.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1304.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.93% to Rs 2703.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2968.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

557.63658.832703.642968.84-11.6311.8517.6416.10-206.03620.6076.211581.23-305.36577.03-277.951412.55-136.40579.55-123.371304.89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)