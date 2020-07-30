JUST IN
Advance Metering Technology reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.15 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Capital Market 

Sales decline 56.33% to Rs 5.35 crore

Net Loss of Advance Metering Technology reported to Rs 10.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 56.33% to Rs 5.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 18.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 67.88% to Rs 28.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 87.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales5.3512.25 -56 28.0887.43 -68 OPM %-154.774.24 --34.0110.34 - PBDT-8.75-0.01 -87400 -12.935.39 PL PBT-10.15-1.15 -783 -18.561.18 PL NP-10.15-1.15 -783 -18.561.18 PL

