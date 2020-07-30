Zenith Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.87 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Zenith Birla (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.95 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Zenith Fibres reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.46 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Zenith Health Care reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Zenith Fibres standalone net profit declines 69.39% in the March 2020 quarter
Galaxy Agrico Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 14.85% to Rs 18.87 croreNet profit of Zenith Exports reported to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.85% to Rs 18.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 7.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.95% to Rs 82.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 98.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales18.8722.16 -15 82.8698.59 -16 OPM %-2.91-7.63 --5.64-2.96 - PBDT1.02-1.60 LP -0.03-2.63 99 PBT0.59-2.01 LP -1.72-4.26 60 NP0.87-1.66 LP -1.56-7.87 80
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU