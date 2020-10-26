GHCL Q2 PAT tumbles 28% to Rs 84.46 cr

GHCL's consolidated net profit dropped 27.71% to Rs 84.46 crore on 3.47% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 806.51 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Profit before tax (PBT) skid 17.8% to Rs 112.22 crore in Q2 September 2020 as against Rs 136.52 crore in Q2 September 2019. Total tax expense for the quarter rose 41.06% to Rs 27.76 crore as against Rs 19.68 crore in Q2 September 2019. The Q2 result was declared during trading hours today, 26 October 2020.
GHCL is a diversified group with footprints in chemicals, textiles and consumer products segment.
Shares of GHCL rose 1.87% to Rs 161 on BSE. The scrip jumped 134.01% from its 52-week low of Rs 68.80 hit on 25 March 2020.
