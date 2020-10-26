Metal shares slide

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 312.84 points or 3.62% at 8333.09 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 7.96%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 5.87%),JSW Steel Ltd (down 4.35%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 3.67%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 3.56%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Coal India Ltd (down 2.68%), NMDC Ltd (down 2.06%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 1.69%), and Vedanta Ltd (down 0.33%).

On the other hand, National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.47%), moved up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 529.49 or 1.3% at 40156.01.

The Nifty 50 index was down 152.3 points or 1.28% at 11778.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 120.67 points or 0.8% at 15013.92.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 63.89 points or 1.27% at 4958.03.

On BSE,921 shares were trading in green, 1600 were trading in red and 179 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)