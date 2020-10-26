Volumes soar at GHCL Ltd counter

GHCL Ltd recorded volume of 14.75 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 14.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.01 lakh shares

JM Financial Ltd, Polycab India Ltd, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 26 October 2020.

GHCL Ltd recorded volume of 14.75 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 14.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.01 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.94% to Rs.162.55. Volumes stood at 3.59 lakh shares in the last session.

JM Financial Ltd recorded volume of 57.39 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.56 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.51% to Rs.80.55. Volumes stood at 15.06 lakh shares in the last session.

Polycab India Ltd saw volume of 26.67 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.13 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.01% to Rs.943.00. Volumes stood at 9.65 lakh shares in the last session.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd notched up volume of 1.13 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11624 shares. The stock rose 3.65% to Rs.663.95. Volumes stood at 5710 shares in the last session.

Suzlon Energy Ltd notched up volume of 516.66 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 68.19 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.29% to Rs.3.65. Volumes stood at 22.3 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)