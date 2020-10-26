Xchanging Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Jump Networks Ltd, Times Guaranty Ltd, Dhabriya Polywood Ltd and Pokarna Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 October 2020.

Xchanging Solutions Ltd crashed 16.90% to Rs 73.5 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16514 shares in the past one month.

Jump Networks Ltd lost 9.96% to Rs 50.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2015 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

Times Guaranty Ltd tumbled 9.80% to Rs 23. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 181 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 421 shares in the past one month.

Dhabriya Polywood Ltd fell 9.58% to Rs 30.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 610 shares in the past one month.

Pokarna Ltd pared 8.88% to Rs 137. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 30745 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10285 shares in the past one month.

