GHCL receives CCI approval for scheme of arrangement

-
ALSO READ
NCLT transfers 3 more members with immediate effect
NCLT approves scheme of arrangement between CRISIL and CRISIL Ratings
Lockdown: NCLAT cancels summer vacation to cover shortfall in working days
NCLAT sets asides NCLT order to make MCA party in all insolvency, company matters
Metenere insolvency: NCLAT upholds NCLT order directing substitution of resolution professional
-
GHCL announced that Competition Commission of India has on 04 November 2020 approved the proposed Scheme of Arrangement between GHCL (demerged company) and GHCL Textiles (resulting company) and their respective shareholders and creditors.
The scheme remains subject to receipt of other statutory and regulatory approvals, including the approvals from Stock Exchanges, SEBI, National Company Law Tribunal, and respective shareholders and creditors of GHCL and GHCL Textiles.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU