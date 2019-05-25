GIC Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 23.21% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 10.60% to Rs 323.49 crore

Net profit of declined 23.21% to Rs 50.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 66.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.60% to Rs 323.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 292.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.45% to Rs 171.81 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 205.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.37% to Rs 1224.78 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1109.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

323.49292.481224.781109.7491.1591.7590.6488.8165.8982.39247.78274.9365.6682.22247.06274.2950.9966.40171.81205.64

