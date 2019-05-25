GIC Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 23.21% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 10.60% to Rs 323.49 croreNet profit of GIC Housing Finance declined 23.21% to Rs 50.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 66.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.60% to Rs 323.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 292.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 16.45% to Rs 171.81 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 205.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.37% to Rs 1224.78 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1109.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales323.49292.48 11 1224.781109.74 10 OPM %91.1591.75 -90.6488.81 - PBDT65.8982.39 -20 247.78274.93 -10 PBT65.6682.22 -20 247.06274.29 -10 NP50.9966.40 -23 171.81205.64 -16
