TRC Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 2750.00% to Rs 0.57 croreNet profit of TRC Financial Services reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 2750.00% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 0.63 crore in the year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.570.02 2750 0.630 0 OPM %29.82-650.00 --12.700 - PBDT0.17-0.13 LP -0.08-0.18 56 PBT0.17-0.13 LP -0.08-0.18 56 NP0.17-0.13 LP -0.08-0.18 56
