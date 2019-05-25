Oswal Green Tech standalone net profit rises 82.47% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 0.59% to Rs 5.14 crore

Net profit of Green Tech rose 82.47% to Rs 15.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.59% to Rs 5.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.19% to Rs 48.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 43.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.60% to Rs 21.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

