Oswal Green Tech standalone net profit rises 82.47% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 0.59% to Rs 5.14 croreNet profit of Oswal Green Tech rose 82.47% to Rs 15.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.59% to Rs 5.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 11.19% to Rs 48.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 43.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.60% to Rs 21.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales5.145.11 1 21.3220.19 6 OPM %-46.30-83.37 --96.25-50.57 - PBDT20.9817.39 21 70.3672.67 -3 PBT20.5316.91 21 68.6070.70 -3 NP15.098.27 82 48.0843.24 11
