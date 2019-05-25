JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Unichem Laboratories standalone net profit rises 341.78% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Oswal Green Tech standalone net profit rises 82.47% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 0.59% to Rs 5.14 crore

Net profit of Oswal Green Tech rose 82.47% to Rs 15.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.59% to Rs 5.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.19% to Rs 48.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 43.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.60% to Rs 21.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales5.145.11 1 21.3220.19 6 OPM %-46.30-83.37 --96.25-50.57 - PBDT20.9817.39 21 70.3672.67 -3 PBT20.5316.91 21 68.6070.70 -3 NP15.098.27 82 48.0843.24 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 25 2019. 15:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements