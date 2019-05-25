NCC standalone net profit rises 69.76% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 41.51% to Rs 3388.87 crore

Net profit of NCC rose 69.76% to Rs 174.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 102.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 41.51% to Rs 3388.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2394.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 96.62% to Rs 563.91 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 286.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 59.80% to Rs 12079.76 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7559.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)