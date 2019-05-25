NCC standalone net profit rises 69.76% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 41.51% to Rs 3388.87 croreNet profit of NCC rose 69.76% to Rs 174.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 102.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 41.51% to Rs 3388.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2394.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 96.62% to Rs 563.91 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 286.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 59.80% to Rs 12079.76 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7559.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3388.872394.79 42 12079.767559.33 60 OPM %11.7312.71 -11.7811.31 - PBDT316.70229.33 38 1089.99591.77 84 PBT276.35198.19 39 940.62474.30 98 NP174.36102.71 70 563.91286.80 97
