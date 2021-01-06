GICRE Board approves appointment of Chief Investment Officer & Chief Risk Officer

-
-
The Board of General Insurance Corporation of India at its meeting held on 05 January 2021 has approved the appointment of Jayashree Ranade as Chief Investment Officer & Key Management Person of the Corporation in place of Shashikant N. More who has retired on attaining the age of superannuation.
The Board also approved the appointment of Jayashri Balkrishna, as Chief Risk Officer & Key Management Person of the Corporation in place of Madhulika Bhaskar. The appointments are effective from 01 January 2021.
