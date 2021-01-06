JBM Auto incorporates subsidiary - JBM Ecolife Mobility

-
On 06 January 2021JBM Auto announced that the company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company "JBM Ecolife Mobility as approved by Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) vide certificate of incorporation dated 06 January 2021.
The incorporation of JBM Ecolife Mobility will leverage the growth opportunities in the evolving Emobility/ Electric Vehicles Segment including e-buses etc. and will help the Company in becoming more agile and customer-focused.
